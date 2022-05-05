We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

