We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CRH by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

