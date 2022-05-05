We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 245.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.