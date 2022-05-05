We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $214.32 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

