Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

