WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-4.38 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $100.96. 13,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,150. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

