Wedbush Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $59.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $3,496,602.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

