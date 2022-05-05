Wedbush Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $57.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

