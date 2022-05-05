Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $97.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

