Wells Fargo & Company Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $200.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.10.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

