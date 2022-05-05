Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 52,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The stock has a market cap of $989.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

