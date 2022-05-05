WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get WestRock alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 928,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 231,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in WestRock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.