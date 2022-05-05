WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 7.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 196,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,431,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.