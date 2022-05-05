WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 7.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 196,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,431,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.