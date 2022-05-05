Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $42.22 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,819,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

