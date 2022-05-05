Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

WPM traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 2,065,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,400. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 64,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.