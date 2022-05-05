Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $12.17. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 270,513 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

WSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

