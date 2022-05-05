WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 1,768 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

