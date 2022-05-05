WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.53. WidePoint shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 17,223 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

