Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.93.

NYSE WMB opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

