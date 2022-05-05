Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00218038 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00473729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039176 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,765.44 or 1.99621171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

