Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. 82,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

