WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.22 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $974,819.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00099936 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

