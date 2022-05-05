Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Woodward updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

