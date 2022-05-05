Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.32

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 4643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

