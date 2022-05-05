W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 52,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,978,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $843.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

