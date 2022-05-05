WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
WVS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
WVFC opened at $15.01 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.
