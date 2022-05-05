Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) vs. UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Financial Analysis

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xcelerate and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

UpHealth has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1,073.78%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcelerate and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.96 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

Volatility and Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UpHealth beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

