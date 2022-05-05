Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the quarter. Yelp comprises approximately 2.5% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Yelp worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,071,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $13,261,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Yelp by 118.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 184,412 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 19,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,608. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

