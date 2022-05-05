Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

YUM opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

