Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 1,542,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,341. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

