Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $162.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.50 million. Switch reported sales of $130.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $670.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Switch has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

