Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will post $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.64. 18,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,467. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

