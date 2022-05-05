Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Adobe reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $22.84 on Thursday, reaching $400.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $394.04 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

