Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cactus reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

WHD traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,687. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.