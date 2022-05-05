Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will announce sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.