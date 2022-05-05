Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

