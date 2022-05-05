Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.24. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.83. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,846. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

