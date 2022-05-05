Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTW. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 320,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,452. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

