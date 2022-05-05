Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will report $328.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $329.10 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $310.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.