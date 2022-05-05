Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. ResMed posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $203.73. 807,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,396. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.10. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.62 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.