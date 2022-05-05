Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 345,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $445.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

