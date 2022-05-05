Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Announce $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.11. Mosaic posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 6,465,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,197. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

