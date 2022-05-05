Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 484,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,116. The stock has a market cap of $492.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

