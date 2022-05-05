Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 483,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,015. The company has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

