Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.02 billion and the lowest is $13.41 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 9,452,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,129,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

