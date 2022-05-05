Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.40). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.