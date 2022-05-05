Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will announce $98.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $83.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $458.25 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $461.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 465,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $2,863,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 460,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

