Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce $196.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $789.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $904.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $837.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 6,561,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

