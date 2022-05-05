Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

NYSE:IBP opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

