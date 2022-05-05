Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,594,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565,768. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

