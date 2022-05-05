Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Sell

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of OVID opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,252,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

